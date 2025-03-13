Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed at $29.73 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.91% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.96%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.78% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.34, reflecting a 30.77% decrease from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

