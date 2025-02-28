Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) closed at $28.87, marking a +0.7% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.63%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.42%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30.77%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.65% lower. As of now, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX)

