Viking Therapeutics Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

We expect investors to focus on updates related to Viking Therapeutics’ VKTX pipeline when it reports first-quarter 2026 earnings. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed expectations by more than 55%.

Since the company lacks a marketed drug in its portfolio, no revenues are expected to have been recorded. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 95 cents per share.

Factors Shaping VKTX’s Upcoming Results

With no approved/marketed product in its portfolio, Viking Therapeutics' investor call is likely to have focused on pipeline updates, which include three candidates — VK2735 (for obesity), VK2809 (for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH]) and VK0214 (for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy [X-ALD]).

The company is conducting two late-stage studies (VANQUISH-1 and VANQUISH-2) on the subcutaneous (SC) formulation of VK2735. While VANQUISH-1 is evaluating the drug in obese adults with at least one weight-related co-morbid condition and without type II diabetes (T2D), VANQUISH-2 is assessing its efficacy in obese or overweight adults with T2D. Data from these studies is not expected before next year.

Investors would likely be seeking updates from management on the study design for the late-stage program on the oral version of VK2735. Viking Therapeutics had previously announced plans to start the program in the third quarter of 2026.

We also expect the company to provide an update on its internally developed dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist (DACRA) candidate. VKTX had previously announced plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application with the FDA for the candidate before the end of first-quarter 2026 to start clinical studies in the obesity indication.

We expect Viking Therapeutics to provide updates on its NASH and X-ALD drugs, including progress on the collaboration prospects for both programs.

VKTX’s Earnings Surprise History

The biotech firm’s performance has been dismal over the past four quarters. Its earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative average surprise of 30.80%.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

VKTX Stock Movement

Year to date, shares of the company have gained 1% compared with the industry’s 3.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Our Model Predicts for VKTX

Per our proven model, companies with the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) or #3 (Hold) have a good chance of delivering an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Viking has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some drug/biotech stocks that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Shares of AGEN have risen about 41% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the mark on the other two occasions. Agenus delivered an average surprise of 31.42%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO has an Earnings ESP of +3.33% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Shares of INO have lost 32% year to date. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 57.94%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.