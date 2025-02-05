VIKING THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $VKTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

VIKING THERAPEUTICS ($VKTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, missing estimates of -$0.28 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

VIKING THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

VIKING THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $VKTX stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN LIAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 524,490 shares for an estimated $31,118,561 .

. GREG ZANTE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 181,996 shares for an estimated $12,239,758 .

. J MATTHEW SINGLETON has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 68,786 shares for an estimated $4,576,469 .

. MARIANNA MANCINI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 54,215 shares for an estimated $2,317,599 .

. SARAH KATHRYN ROUAN sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $889,790

LAWSON MACARTNEY sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $137,333

VIKING THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 233 institutional investors add shares of VIKING THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

