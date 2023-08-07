Viking Therapeutics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VKTX

In trading on Monday, shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.73, changing hands as low as $12.62 per share. Viking Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VKTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VKTX's low point in its 52 week range is $2.5345 per share, with $25.7199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.87.

