Viking Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VKTX

In trading on Monday, shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.16, changing hands as high as $15.56 per share. Viking Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 15.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VKTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VKTX's low point in its 52 week range is $3.54 per share, with $25.7199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.08.
