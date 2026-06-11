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Viking Therapeutics Appoints Hubert Chen As Chief Medical Officer

June 11, 2026 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Thursday announced that it has appointed Hubert Chen, as its Chief Medical Officer.

Chen brings more than two decades of leadership experience in senior executive roles spanning drug discovery, clinical development, regulatory strategy, and product approvals across multiple therapeutic areas.

Prior to joining Viking, Hubert Chen served as the chief research and development officer at Loyal Animal Health. Previously, he was president and chief scientific officer at Forte Biosciences.

In pre-market activity, VKTX shares were trading at $27.84, down 0.32% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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