Viking Therapeutics Appoints Hubert Chen As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Thursday announced that it has appointed Hubert Chen, as its Chief Medical Officer.

Chen brings more than two decades of leadership experience in senior executive roles spanning drug discovery, clinical development, regulatory strategy, and product approvals across multiple therapeutic areas.

Prior to joining Viking, Hubert Chen served as the chief research and development officer at Loyal Animal Health. Previously, he was president and chief scientific officer at Forte Biosciences.

In pre-market activity, VKTX shares were trading at $27.84, down 0.32% on the Nasdaq.

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