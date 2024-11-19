News & Insights

Viking to present data from Phase 2b VOYAGE study in late breaker presentation

November 19, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) announced that results from the company’s Phase 2b clinical trial of VK2809, the company’s novel liver-selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, in patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, also referred to as metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis, of MASH, will be highlighted in an oral late breaker presentation at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease, or AASLD, on Tuesday, November 19, at 11:00-11:10 a.m. Pacific Time.

