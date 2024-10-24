Viking Mines Taps Into First Hit Gold Resource Potential

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.

Viking Mines Limited has initiated a mineral resource assessment for its First Hit Gold Mine, engaging MEC Mining to explore the potential for high-grade gold extraction. The historical site, which produced approximately 30,000 ounces of gold with notably high grades, may offer substantial value due to current high gold prices and existing infrastructure. This strategic move could unlock significant shareholder value by capitalizing on unmined resources and the potential for further exploration.

