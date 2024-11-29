Viking Mines Sees Shift in Substantial Shareholder Stakes

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.

Viking Mines Limited has announced a decrease in the voting power of its substantial holder, ING Investment Fund Pty Ltd, from 8.93% to 6.18% due to a capital raise. This shift reflects changes in the company’s share structure, which may influence investor perceptions and market dynamics. Such developments are pivotal for stakeholders keeping an eye on shareholder influence and company equity distribution.

