News & Insights

Stocks

Viking Mines Secures Key Approvals at AGM

November 12, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.

Viking Mines Limited has successfully passed several key resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of director Michael Cox and the approval of a 10% placement capacity. The company’s shareholders also ratified the issuance of consideration shares and options, signaling strong support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

For further insights into AU:VKA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.