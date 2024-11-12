Viking Mines Secures Key Approvals at AGM

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.

Viking Mines Limited has successfully passed several key resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of director Michael Cox and the approval of a 10% placement capacity. The company’s shareholders also ratified the issuance of consideration shares and options, signaling strong support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

For further insights into AU:VKA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.