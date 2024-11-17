News & Insights

Viking Mines Limited Unveils New Securities Issuance

November 17, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.

Viking Mines Limited has announced a proposed issuance of 50 million unlisted options and over 265 million fully paid ordinary shares, set to commence on November 26, 2024. This strategic move is expected to boost the company’s capital structure and enhance its market presence. Investors in the financial markets may find this an intriguing opportunity as the company expands its securities offerings.

