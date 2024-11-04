Viking Mines Issues 40 Million Unquoted Performance Rights

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.

Viking Mines Limited has announced the issuance of 40 million unquoted performance rights under its employee incentive scheme, highlighting its commitment to rewarding and retaining talent. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock performance as it aligns employee interests with long-term company goals.

