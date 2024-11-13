Viking Mines Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.

Viking Mines Limited has requested a temporary trading halt on its shares pending a major announcement concerning a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 18, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting details on this strategic financial move.

For further insights into AU:VKA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.