Viking Mines Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

November 13, 2024 — 07:20 pm EST

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.

Viking Mines Limited has requested a temporary trading halt on its shares pending a major announcement concerning a proposed capital raising. The halt will remain until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 18, 2024. Investors are keenly awaiting details on this strategic financial move.

