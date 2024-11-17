News & Insights

Stocks

Viking Mines Expands Gold Exploration with New Funding

November 17, 2024 — 07:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Viking Mines Limited has successfully raised approximately A$2.39 million through a well-subscribed placement, enabling it to expand its First Hit Gold Project drilling program fourfold to 20,000 metres. This strategic move is set to explore high-priority targets along the underexplored Zuleika Shear greenstone belt, with a fully funded campaign backed by A$5 million in cash reserves. The expansion aims to unlock high-grade gold potential in a region known for significant gold deposits, positioning Viking Mines for promising discoveries.

For further insights into AU:VKA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.