Viking Mines Expands Gold Exploration with New Funding

Viking Mines Limited has successfully raised approximately A$2.39 million through a well-subscribed placement, enabling it to expand its First Hit Gold Project drilling program fourfold to 20,000 metres. This strategic move is set to explore high-priority targets along the underexplored Zuleika Shear greenstone belt, with a fully funded campaign backed by A$5 million in cash reserves. The expansion aims to unlock high-grade gold potential in a region known for significant gold deposits, positioning Viking Mines for promising discoveries.

