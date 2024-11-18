Viking Mines Expands Drilling at First Hit Gold Project

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.

Viking Mines Limited has initiated a significant drilling program at its First Hit Gold Project in Western Australia, targeting high-priority gold zones along the Zuleika Shear. The company plans to conduct a 20,000-meter reverse circulation drill program, beginning with a 5,000-meter phase to explore promising areas like Jana’s Reward, which previously showed high-grade gold intercepts. This expansion aims to unlock the potential of Viking’s vast landholdings and enhance its position in the gold exploration sector.

