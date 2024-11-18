News & Insights

Stocks

Viking Mines Expands Drilling at First Hit Gold Project

November 18, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Viking Mines Limited (AU:VKA) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Viking Mines Limited has initiated a significant drilling program at its First Hit Gold Project in Western Australia, targeting high-priority gold zones along the Zuleika Shear. The company plans to conduct a 20,000-meter reverse circulation drill program, beginning with a 5,000-meter phase to explore promising areas like Jana’s Reward, which previously showed high-grade gold intercepts. This expansion aims to unlock the potential of Viking’s vast landholdings and enhance its position in the gold exploration sector.

For further insights into AU:VKA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.