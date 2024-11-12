Viking Holdings upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Grambling upgraded Viking Holdings (VIK) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $49, up from $37. The shares have rallied recently but lagged peers, resulting in a more attractive relative valuation, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm sees strengthening demand for the company, improving gross margins and commencing capital return. Despite a recent rally following stronger peer results and the outcome of the U.S. election, Viking Holdings has lagged core cruise peers the last three months, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VIK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.