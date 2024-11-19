Viking Holdings price target raised to $50 from $42 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Viking Holdings (VIK) to $50 from $42 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a Q3 beat as strong cruise fundamentals continue, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Viking’s demand remains strong driven by capacity and pricing.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VIK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.