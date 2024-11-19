Viking Holdings price target raised to $50 from $42 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Viking Holdings (VIK) to $50 from $42 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported a Q3 beat as strong cruise fundamentals continue, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Viking’s demand remains strong driven by capacity and pricing.
- Viking Holdings falls -7.1%
- Viking Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS 89c, consensus 84c
- Viking Holdings price target raised to $50 from $39 at Stifel
- VIK Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Viking Holdings price target raised to $51 from $40 at BofA
