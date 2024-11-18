Viking Holdings price target raised to $50 from $39 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski raised the firm’s price target on Viking Holdings (VIK) to $50 from $39 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which says it gets the sense booking patterns remain healthy and believes Viking hasn’t witnessed any deterioration for their 2025/2026 itineraries, raised its out-year estimates by about 4.5% ahead of the company’s upcoming Q3 earnings report due on November 19, the analyst tells investors in a preview.

