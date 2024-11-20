Viking Holdings price target raised to $49 from $43 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Viking Holdings (VIK) to $49 from $43 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s solid 3Q beat was overshadowed by softer than expected River bookings, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says Ocean bookings remain very strong, bringing higher 2025 and 2026 estimates.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VIK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.