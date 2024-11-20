Viking Holdings price target raised to $49 from $43 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Viking Holdings (VIK) to $49 from $43 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s solid 3Q beat was overshadowed by softer than expected River bookings, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says Ocean bookings remain very strong, bringing higher 2025 and 2026 estimates.
