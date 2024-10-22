Viking Holdings price target raised to $43 from $39 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Viking Holdings (VIK) to $43 from $39 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the cruise lines. Underlying momentum appears to be accelerating, but expectations are high going into earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

