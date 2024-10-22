Viking Holdings price target raised to $43 from $39 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Viking Holdings (VIK) to $43 from $39 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares as part of a Q3 earnings preview for the cruise lines. Underlying momentum appears to be accelerating, but expectations are high going into earnings, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VIK:
- Viking Holdings takes delivery of newest Nile River ship
- Viking Holdings’ Viking Yi Dun completes Shanghai to Hong Kong voyage
- Viking Holdings 30M share Secondary priced at $31.00
- Closing Bell Movers: Oracle gains 9% after Q1 earnings beat
- Viking Holdings announces offering of 30M ordinary shares for holders
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.