Viking Holdings falls -7.1%

Viking Holdings (VIK) is down -7.1%, or -$3.22 to $42.17.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VIK:
- Viking Holdings reports Q3 adjusted EPS 89c, consensus 84c
- Viking Holdings price target raised to $50 from $39 at Stifel
- VIK Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Viking Holdings price target raised to $51 from $40 at BofA
- Viking Holdings upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.