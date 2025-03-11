VIKING HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $VIK Reports Quarterly Earnings

VIKING HOLDINGS ($VIK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, beating estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $1,349,730,000, missing estimates of $1,352,406,059 by $-2,676,059.
VIKING HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of VIKING HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 5,177,085 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,102,365
- TPG GP A, LLC removed 3,752,545 shares (-10.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,337,132
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 3,658,225 shares (+26.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,181,393
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. removed 2,586,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,946,253
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,492,724 shares (+26.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,829,419
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 2,274,900 shares (+4840.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,232,094
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 2,270,075 shares (+1972.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $100,019,504
