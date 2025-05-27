Viking Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of About 30.53 Mln Shares At $44.20/shr

(RTTNews) - Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) announced the pricing of its secondary offering of an aggregate of about 30.53 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of $44.20 per share.

The offering is expected to close on May 29, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Viking said it is not offering any ordinary shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as underwriters for the offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.