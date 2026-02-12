Viking To Advance Oral VK2735 Into Phase 3 Trial For Obesity In 3Q26; Stock Up Over 10%

(RTTNews) - Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and provided a corporate update.

The company posted a net loss of $157.7 million, or $1.38 per share, in Q4 2025, compared to a net loss of $35.4 million, or $0.32 per share in Q4 2024.

For the full year, Viking reported a net loss of $358.5 million, or $3.19 per share, versus $110.0 million, or $1.01 per share, in 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments stood at $706 million as of December 31, 2025.

Pipeline Highlights

•VK2735 (Subcutaneous) is currently in Phase 3 trials targeting obesity. Enrollment in the Phase 3 VANQUISH-1 trial is complete, VANQUISH-2 is nearing full enrolment, expected to complete later this quarter.

•VK2735 Maintenance Dosing: This trial will provide data to potentially further differentiate VK2735 as the only dual agonist molecule with the potential to dose monthly or to allow transition from subcutaneous to oral administration for weight maintenance, with results anticipated in Q3 2026.

•Oral VK2735: The company expects to advance this oral drug candidate into phase 3 testing in Q3 2026.

•Amylin Agonist, currently in the preclinical stage, is also targeting obesity. IND filing planned in the first quarter of 2026.

•VK2809 has completed Phase 2b trial in Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The study successfully met primary and secondary endpoints in the VOYAGE trial, demonstrating MASH resolution and fibrosis improvement, and promising tolerability and safety.

•VK0214 is in Phase 1b for X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). The study demonstrated proof-of-concept in patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN), showing reductions in very long-chain fatty acids.

Upcoming Investor Events

Viking management will participate in several investor conferences, including:

•Leerink Partners 2026 Global Healthcare Conference- on March 8-11, 2026.

•Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit- on March 10-11, 2026.

•Raymond James Biotech/BioPharma Conference- on April 14, 2026.

VKTX has traded between $18.92 and $43.15 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $28.55, down 0.70%, and is currently trading in the pre-market at $31, up over 10%.

