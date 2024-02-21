News & Insights

ViiV Healthcare's Cabenuva Shows Superiority In HIV Viral Load Suppression : Interim Trial Analysis

(RTTNews) - ViiV Healthcare announced results from an interim analysis of the LATITUDE phase III trial, indicating their long-acting injectable antiretroviral treatment (ART) for HIV, Cabenuva (cabotegravir + rilpivirine), demonstrated superior efficacy in maintaining viral load suppression compared to daily oral therapy in individuals with a history of ART adherence challenges.

ViiV Healthcare is the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK plc (GSK.L, GSK), with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi Limited as shareholders.

"The interim data indicating the superiority of long-acting therapy compared to daily oral therapy in individuals who have difficulty taking pills for HIV every day is a remarkable outcome," said Kimberly Smith, MD, MPH, Head of R&D at ViiV Healthcare.

Last week, the DSMB performed a planned interim review. The DSMB recommended that all eligible participants should be offered long-acting injectable cabotegravir + rilpivirine.

There are many factors that can influence a person's ability to take medicine every day, including access to health care or health insurance, affordability, unstable housing, stigma and fear of having their HIV status disclosed. Lack of consistent adherence is a common reason why some people living with HIV have difficulty maintaining undetectable viral loads, the company said.

