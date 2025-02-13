ViiV Healthcare Finalizes Negotiations For APRETUDE With Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance

(RTTNews) - GSK plc (GSK)'s subsidiary ViiV Healthcare, Thursday announced the completion of negotiations with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance or pCPA for APRETUDE for pre-exposure prophylaxis to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection in at-risk individuals who are HIV-1 negative.

Following this, the company will work with provincial and territorial governments and other stakeholders to make APRETUDE available through public drug plans.

Currently, GSK's stock is trading at $36.33, up 0.55 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

