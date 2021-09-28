Markets
GSK

ViiV Healthcare Announces FDA's Priority Review Designation For Cabotegravir

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ViiV Healthcare announced the FDA has accepted and granted priority review for a New Drug Application for investigational cabotegravir long-acting for pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP. The target approval date is 24 January 2022.

If approved, cabotegravir would be the first, long-acting therapy for the prevention of HIV for individuals at risk of sexually acquired HIV-1, who have a negative HIV-1 test prior to initiation, the company noted.

ViiV Healthcare said it will begin submissions of cabotegravir long-acting for PrEP to other regulatory authorities by the end of 2021.

ViiV Healthcare is a specialist HIV company majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), with Pfizer Inc. and Shionogi as shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular