ViiV Enters Collaboration And License Agreement With Shionogi To Develop HIV Integrase Inhibitor

(RTTNews) - ViiV Healthcare announced an exclusive collaboration and license agreement with Shionogi & Co. Ltd. for S-365598, an investigational integrase strand transfer inhibitor with potential for use in ultra long-acting HIV regimens. ViiV Healthcare and Shionogi plan to begin first time in human studies with S-365598 by 2023.

ViiV Healthcare will make an upfront payment of 20 million pounds to Shionogi, a 15 million pounds payment for the achievement of a clinical development milestone and royalties on net sales.

"With today's announcement about the in-licensing of a third integrase inhibitor from Shionogi, we will continue this collaboration and explore the potential of S-365598 to anchor ViiV Healthcare's pipeline beyond 2030," Kimberly Smith, Head of Research & Development at ViiV Healthcare said.

ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline, with Pfizer and Shionogi as shareholders.

