$VIGL Earnings Results: $VIGL Reports Quarterly Earnings

$VIGL ($VIGL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.57 per share, missing estimates of -$0.54 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $0, equaling estimates of $0 by $0.

$VIGL Insider Trading Activity

$VIGL insiders have traded $VIGL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VIGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

IVANA MAGOVCEVIC-LIEBISCH (President and CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $28,450 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HAEBERLEIN SAMANTHA L. BUDD purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $20,520

$VIGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $VIGL stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

