Vigil Neuroscience initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage of Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) with an Outperform rating and $18.67 fair value estimate. Vigil is developing a unique TREM2-targeting therapeutics pipeline to treat both rare and highly prevalent degenerative disorders, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says TREM2 has been identified through human genetics and validated in preclinical mechanistic studies as a key regulator of microglial activation and function. While negative data from Alector’s recent INVOKE-II update suggest challenges in targeting TREM2 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, Blair continues to view the target as promising given extensive human genetic and mechanistic support, the analyst points out. The firm views Vigil’s small-molecule approach as differentiated from antibodies such as AL002 in its ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and avoid binding to secreted forms of TREM2.

