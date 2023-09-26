Vigil Neuroscience Gets Positive Opinion From EMA On Orphan Drug Designation For VGL101

(RTTNews) - Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL) Tuesday said it received positive opinion from EMA's Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) for the company's application for orphan drug designation for VGL101 to treat CSF1R-related leukoencephalopathy including adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP).

Leukoencephalopathy is a progressive disorder that mainly affects the brain and spinal cord.

VGL101 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study dubbed IGNITE. Interim six month data from this is expected in the fourth quarter.

Last year, VGL101 was granted orphan drug designation by the FDA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.