Vigil Neuroscience Appoints Petra Kaufmann As CMO

(RTTNews) - Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL), a company focused on neurodegenerative diseases, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Petra Kaufmann as chief medical officer to succeed Christopher Silber.

Kaufmann is joining from Affinia Therapeutics where she had served as CMO.

Previously, Kaufmann had served as senior vice president, Clinical Development, Translational Medicine & Analytics at Novartis Gene Therapies.

