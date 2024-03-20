News & Insights

Markets
VIGL

Vigil Neuroscience Appoints Petra Kaufmann As CMO

March 20, 2024 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (VIGL), a company focused on neurodegenerative diseases, announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Petra Kaufmann as chief medical officer to succeed Christopher Silber.

Kaufmann is joining from Affinia Therapeutics where she had served as CMO.

Previously, Kaufmann had served as senior vice president, Clinical Development, Translational Medicine & Analytics at Novartis Gene Therapies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.