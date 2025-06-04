BioTech
Vigil Issues Update On IGNITE Trial; Discontinues Phase 2 Extension Study

June 04, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) issued an update on the Phase 2 IGNITE open-label clinical trial evaluating iluzanebart for the potential treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia. The trial showed no beneficial effects on biomarker or clinical efficacy endpoints with treatment of iluzanebart in ALSP patients. Based upon these results, the Phase 2 long-term extension study is being discontinued.

Ivana Magovevi-Liebisch, President and CEO of Vigil, said: "While this is not the data outcome we hoped to see for our iluzanebart program and our patients, I am proud of what we have accomplished together. We believe our efforts and the data collected from the IGNITE clinical trial and ILLUMINATE natural history study have increased awareness and provided a deeper understanding of ALSP."

