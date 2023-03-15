VIGI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.38, changing hands as low as $69.05 per share. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VIGI's low point in its 52 week range is $59.94 per share, with $80.6078 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.98.
