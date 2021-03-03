Vifor Pharma targeting more deals this year - CEO

ZURICH, March 3 (Reuters) - Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma VIFN.S is aiming to complete more acquisitions or licensing deals this year, Chief Executive Stefan Schulze told Reuters.

"We would like to complete at least two more deals this year," he said, adding these could be smaller product acquisitions or the purchase of licenses like it has in the past.

Schulze declined to comment on whether Vifor had attracted interested from prospective buyers. He was sure the company - which specializes in drugs for iron deficiency and kidney diseases - appeared on lists of potential takeover targets, but did not need support to carry out its strategy, he added.

Vifor, which has a market capitalization of 7.8 billion Swiss francs ($8.52 billion), was in talks last year for a possible takeover by a private equity firm, according to person familiar with the matter.

During its 2020 financial year, Vifor reported a 1.1% dip in sales to 1.71 billion francs, the company said on Wednesday, while net profit increased to 359.6 million francs.

($1 = 0.9151 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Paul Arnold, writing by John Revill; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.