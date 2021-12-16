Vifor Pharma Divests Finished Drug Product Manufacturing Business To CordenPharma

(RTTNews) - Vifor Pharma Group (GNHAF.OB) announced the divestment of its finished drug product manufacturing business to CordenPharma. CordenPharma acquired all shares in Vifor SA, Fribourg, and OM Pharma SA, Lisbon, taking over Vifor Pharma's finished drug product manufacturing operations at the three sites.

"With this agreement, Vifor Pharma is well positioned to continuously drive the company sustainably and profitably over the long term, for all our stakeholders," said Abbas Hussain, CEO of Vifor Pharma.

Vifor Pharma noted that the divestment will trigger an asset impairment, to be reported with the company's 2021 financial results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.