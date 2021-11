(RTTNews) - Vifor Pharma Group said that its Chief Financial Officer, Colin Bond, will retire from the company by the end of December 2021 at his own request.

Vifor Pharma noted that it is currently in the recruiting process for the new Chief Financial Officer, to be announced once the successor has been identified.

