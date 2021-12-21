Markets

Vifor Announces Positive Results From Phase-IIIb Trial Of Veltassa In Heart Failure Patient

(RTTNews) - Vifor Pharma announced positive outcome of the phase-IIIb DIAMOND trial of Veltassa in heart failure patients with either manifest hyperkalemia or with a history of hyperkalemia while treated with renin-angiotensin aldosterone system inhibitor (RAASi) therapy.

The company noted that Veltassa demonstrated a statistically significant difference versus placebo for the primary endpoint to serum potassium levels in a high risk population.

According to the company, 85% of the more than 1,000 patients with either high risk of hyperkalemia or active hyperkalemia were able to be optimized to guideline recommended, life-saving RAASi treatment, including mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, with Veltassa during the run-in phase of the study.

This shows that the gap between guideline recommendations and real-world practice regarding the use of RAASi can be addressed with Veltassa. Veltassa was generally well tolerated and without unexpected safety findings.

Vifor Pharma expects the key trial results to be presented at a major cardiology conference in the first-half of 2022.

