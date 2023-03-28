Vifor : Tavneos Included In Updated EULAR Recommendations For Management Of AAV

(RTTNews) - Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma said Tuesday that Tavneos or avacopan has been included in the revised EULAR ANCA-associated vasculitis management recommendations, as one of several important updates in the 2022 version.

As part of a strategy to substantially reduce exposure to glucocorticoids, Tavneos should be considered a therapy option in combination with rituximab or cyclophosphamide for induction of remission in patients with active granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) or microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), two main forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis or AAV.

The company noted that the recommendation recognizes Tavneos ability to reduce exposure to glucocorticoids and lower glucocorticoid-induced toxic effects as measured by the Glucocorticoid Toxicity Index, while allowing patients to achieve and sustain remission.

The company also noted that the recommendation acknowledges Tavneos' role in potentially improving kidney function as measured by glomerular filtration rate in patients with active glomerulonephritis and renal involvement.

Tavneos is approved in the U.S., Japan, the European Union, Canada, Great Britain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Australia.

