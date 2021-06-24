Markets

Viewsroom: Wall Street is open again and booming

Rob Cox
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - From Morgan Stanley to BlackRock, the world’s top investment banks and money managers are back in their offices and super busy with mergers, IPOs, LBOs and other activities thumping. Plus, Soho House and Wise go public and green hydrogen megalomania on the Congo river.

