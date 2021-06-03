Markets

Viewsroom: Vaccine carrots and sticks, plus donuts

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Governments and companies are dangling incentives for people to get jabbed against Covid-19. But it will take more than free weed, lottery tickets and beer to reach herd immunity, Jeff Goldfarb explains. And Dasha Afanasieva says take the pastries, leave the Krispy Kreme shares.

Listen to the podcast https://soundcloud.com/reuters/viewsroom-vaccine-carrots-and

Follow @rob1cox https://twitter.com/rob1cox on Twitter

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [COX/]

(SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe | Editing by Freddie Joyner and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular