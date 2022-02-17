Markets

Viewsroom: Ukraine, ECB and India’s giant insurer

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Worries about an invasion of Ukraine have rattled markets, but Dasha Afanasieva says Russian investors are more sanguine. The European Central Bank faces a tougher inflation juggling act, argues Swaha Pattanaik. And Una Galani discusses the listing of India’s Life Insurance Corp.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/viewsroom/viewsroom-ukraine-ecb-and-indias-giant-insurer

