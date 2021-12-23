Viewsroom: Some of our 2022 predictions, Part One

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Look for an end to the cult of revenue and another milestone for Microsoft. As net-zero efforts falter, investors ready a Plan B. Riyadh becomes strangely appealing. The World Cup pays dividends for the Gulf. And chips become Taiwan’s green calling card. Our columnists explain.

