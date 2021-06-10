Markets

Viewsroom: Private equity gets funky, HK hiring

Rob Cox Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Blackstone, KKR, Carlyle and other firms are flipping the leveraged buyout playbook with deals that, while less dependent on debt, don’t always add up for their backers. Meanwhile, investment banking is fast becoming the fragrant harbor’s monoculture. Our columnists discuss.

CG

