Viewsroom: Omicron hits, Dorsey quits

John Foley Reuters
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - As the world gets to grips with a new coronavirus variant, Swaha Pattanaik looks ahead to how Omicron could frustrate attempts to rein in rising prices. Meanwhile, Gina Chon watches Twitter say goodbye to founder Jack Dorsey and usher in a new, still-quirky governance setup.

