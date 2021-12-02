Viewsroom: Omicron hits, Dorsey quits

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - As the world gets to grips with a new coronavirus variant, Swaha Pattanaik looks ahead to how Omicron could frustrate attempts to rein in rising prices. Meanwhile, Gina Chon watches Twitter say goodbye to founder Jack Dorsey and usher in a new, still-quirky governance setup.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3pmrW2P

Follow @johnsfoley https://twitter.com/johnsfoley on Twitter

(Editing by Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.