Viewsroom: More 2022 predictions and prescriptions

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - M&A bankers will need to think small, in size, but big when it comes to helping clients meet net-zero climate targets. Watch for Big Pharma to tool up in the data arms race. And the Great Resignation will hit executive suites because running companies remotely is no fun.

(Editing by Thomas Shum and Karen Kwok)

