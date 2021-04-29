Viewsroom: Life from the latest Indian lockdown

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Images of vast funeral pyres, overcrowded hospitals and empty streets have been emanating from India as the country grapples with surging Covid-19 infection rates. Una Galani surveys the situation on the ground from Mumbai and discusses the government’s response with Rob Cox.

