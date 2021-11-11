Viewsroom: GE goes for breakup; COP not out yet

Reuters Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Though Larry Culp’s move to separate the U.S. industrial conglomerate into three parts marks the end of an era, the decision was inevitable, John Foley argues. And the UN climate do kicks off its second week with one step backward. George Hay and Rob Cox check in from Glasgow.

