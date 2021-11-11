Markets

Viewsroom: GE goes for breakup; COP not out yet

Contributor
Rob Cox Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Though Larry Culp’s move to separate the U.S. industrial conglomerate into three parts marks the end of an era, the decision was inevitable, John Foley argues. And the UN climate do kicks off its second week with one step backward. George Hay and Rob Cox check in from Glasgow.

Listen to the podcast https://play.acast.com/s/9ebe3b6d-088a-4c04-b564-98b1e5a314d0/618cd915ee336200124ab2d5

Follow @rob1cox https://twitter.com/rob1cox on Twitter

(Editing by Thomas Shum and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular