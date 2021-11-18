Markets

Viewsroom: European bank M&A, De-Dutching Shell

Rob Cox Reuters
ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big lenders in the euro zone are doing deals, but not the kind investment bankers dream about. BNP Paribas is in U.S. retreat, BBVA bulks up in Turkey and KBC goes Bulgarian. Liam Proud explains. George Hay explains why the Anglo-Dutch oil major is dropping the Dutch bit.

